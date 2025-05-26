New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Tata Motors has paid Rs 38,892 crore in tax and other contributions globally in 2024-25, a dip of 1 per cent as compared with Rs 39,344 crore in the FY24, according to its inaugural Tax Transparency Report.

Direct contributions, including, corporate income tax, surcharge and cess stood at Rs 25,766 crore last fiscal as compared with Rs 29,199 crore in 2023-24 fiscal, as per the report.

Indirect contributions, including withholding taxes collected from employee/payroll taxes, stood at Rs 12,189 crore in FY25, an increase of 31 per cent against Rs 9,284 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Other contributions, including provisions for Provident Fund and Employee Pension Scheme, stood at Rs 937 crore last fiscal.

It stood at Rs 861 crore in 2023-24 financial year.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 28,149 crore, compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the preceding financial year.

Its total revenue in FY25 was Rs 4,39,695 crore, as against Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended 1.52 per cent up at Rs 729.05 apiece on BSE.

