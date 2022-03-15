New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution has partnered with Battery Smart for setting up battery swap stations for two and three-wheeler electric vehicles at various locations in the city.

"Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, one of India's leading power distribution utility serving a populace of seven million in north Delhi announced partnership with Battery Smart, India's largest and fastest-growing battery-swapping network for electric vehicles (EVs) to set up swap stations for two and three wheelers at various locations across north Delhi in 2022," a statement said.

With EV adoption picking up pace in India, this collaboration marks an essential step in both companies' commitment towards spearheading the country's transition to electric mobility by providing more access to conveniently located battery swap points.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution's large power capacity and extensive infrastructure will allow Battery Smart to establish high-capacity swap stations at key locations to cater to the growing electric two and three-wheeler market.

The first swap station is live and operational at Azadpur, one of the busiest marketplaces in the capital.

"This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free Delhi by making swapping stations accessible to customers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling," Dwijadas Basak, Chief Commercial, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd said.

Battery Smart's Co-Founder Siddharth Sikka said "This is a significant milestone for us as we have been growing at 10x since last July, and this association will provide us access to existing infrastructure and power requirements to scale our business further."

By creating a vast network of swap points across Delhi, Battery Smart and Tata Power Delhi Distribution are supporting the capital's ‘Switch Delhi' campaign via affordable, low-cost electric two and three-wheelers that can swap batteries within minutes, to get limitless range for its drivers and support growing eco-friendly economy.

