New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Tata Steel on Wednesday said it has further increased its daily oxygen supply limit to 800 tonnes a day to health centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

On Monday, the company had informed about increasing the oxygen supply limit to 600 tonne a day to hospitals.

In a tweet, Tata Steel said, "Tata Steel has further increased supplies of liquid medical oxygen to 800 tonnes per day. Our endeavour to #FightAgainstCovid continues. We are closely working with GoI and states to address the demand and save precious human lives."

Steel plants produce oxygen for various steel-making processes including in the basic oxygen furnace.

Steel makers are supplying medical oxygen in liquid form to various states amid rising demand for the gas, being used to treat COVID-19 patients. HRS hrs

