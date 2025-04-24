New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) IT services behemoth TCS on Thursday announced three power-packed, India-focused offerings including an indigenous and secure cloud for government and public sector enterprises, aimed at strengthening the country's data sovereignty and accelerating AI capabilities.

TCS SovereignSecure Cloud is engineered to keep sensitive data within India's borders, leveraging the company's data centres in availability zones of Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The Tata Group company also introduced TCS DigiBOLT, an AI-enabled low-code platform, and its globally-recognised Cyber Defense Suite in India, that the company said would empower enterprises to fast-track their digital innovation and cyber resilience.

The line-up of offerings include SovereignSecure Cloud - a first-of-its-kind, indigenous and secure cloud for government and public sector enterprises, that strengthens India's data sovereignty and accelerates its AI capabilities.

This cloud comes with integrated AI capabilities to support government institutions, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries.

"It reinforces India's commitment to data, operational, and digital sovereignty while accelerating its leadership in AI innovation," the company said.

This offering provides dedicated infrastructure, designed to enable compliance to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023, and is built on the principles of Sovereignty, Security, and Sustainability, with AI integrated into its foundation, TCS said.

India's largest IT services company said it is doubling down on its commitment to India's digital growth, with the launch of three India-focused offerings that are sovereign by design, secure by default, and sustainable for the future.

"This launch marks the beginning of many such offerings tailored for India's unique needs, as TCS dedicates itself to supporting the country's mission of building robust digital solutions that are made in India, for India, and are ready for the world," the release said.

The launch took place in New Delhi at TCS' 'Accelerating India' event. TCS Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan, Girish Ramachandran, President Growth Markets, senior TCS leaders, and marquee Indian customers were present at the event.

Girish Ramachandran, President Growth Markets noted that India is at an inflection point where data sovereignty, AI, and digital acceleration are converging to create unprecedented opportunities.

"These new offerings, tailored to India's unique needs, reaffirm our commitment to building a secure, AI-powered digital foundation for India, one that not only safeguards national assets but also fuels innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

"As India moves towards a new era of digital innovation, TCS will continue to lead with indigenous solutions that empower governments, enterprises, and citizens alike, helping them perpetually adapt in an AI-first era," he said.

