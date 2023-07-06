New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services plans to impart training to 25,000 engineers on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate the adoption of the technology, the company said on Thursday.

The company said that it plans to significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise and launch its new Generative AI offering for enterprises.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

“TCS MBU (Microsoft Business Unit) now plans to get 25,000 associates trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this powerful new technology,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that it already has over 50,000 AI-trained associates, and the collective knowledge of its dedicated Microsoft Business Unit (MBU), TCS has been helping clients in their AI journeys.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

TCS is a member of Microsoft's AI Council and has obtained Microsoft specializations in AI and machine learning on Azure and analytics on Azure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)