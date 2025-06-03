Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) IT Services company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced that it has bagged a multi-year contract from The Netherlands-based Hanab to modernise its IT infrastructure.

Without disclosing the financial details of the deal, TechM said the partnership aims to streamline operations and implement next-generation technologies to support Hanab's growth aspirations.

*** Tata Communications integrates new subsea cable into its existing network * Tata Communications on Tuesday announced the integration of a new submarine cable system, TGN-IA2, constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.

The company termed it as a major advancement for network connectivity for businesses across Asia and beyond, a statement said.

