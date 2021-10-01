New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) IT company Tech Mahindra will acquire IT consultancy service provider Beris Consulting Gmbh for 7 million euros or about Rs 60 crore through its German subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Beris has over 125 employees and the company had revenues of 10.1 million euros for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

Also Read | UPSC CDS II Result 2020 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at upsc.gov.in.

"The company through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra GmbH, approved the proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in Beris consulting GmbH," the Tech Mahindra said in the filing.

The transaction is expected to close by October 8.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 To Go Live at Midnight for Plus Members, Check Details Here.

"The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra unlock the transformational growth in the IT and application space for the automotive industry as a result of EV, sharing and mobility.

"Enable Tech Mahindra to expand presence, local expertise and client relationships in the German market," the filing said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)