Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in her house here, police said on Friday.

The police have booked a man for alleged abetment to suicide in the case, they added.

Neha was found hanging from her room's ceiling fan at her house in the Sudama Puri area here on Thursday, they added.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection by her father Kushamvir at Wave City police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Neha's father alleged that he was informed by his neighbour that a man named Lucky came to his house when his daughter was alone, Yadav said.

He also accused Lucky of allegedly abetting the suicide of his daughter, he added.

The DCP said the girl had called the man in the absence of her family members. One of the neighbours informed Neha's father after he spotted her with Lucky around 11 am on Thursday.

When Neha's father and brother reached home, they saw the man trying to escape from the terrace. They caught him and handed him over to the police, the DCP said.

The police are trying to ascertain whether Neha allegedly committed suicide due to fear of her parents or the Lucky provoked her. According to her call record details, Neha used to frequently speak to him over the phone, he said.

The possibility of honour killing cannot be ruled out, the DCP added.

