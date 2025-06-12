New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) Groupe SEB India expects its premium cookware and home appliances brand Tefal to contribute up to 60 per cent of its revenue in the next 2-3 years driven by new product launches and distribution network expansion, said its CEO Ashish Kakkar on Thursday.

Groupe SEB, a French multinational, operates in India with the brand Maharaja Whiteline, which it acquired in 2014, and the global brand Tefal.

Premium brand Tefal contributes 20 per cent to the total revenue while the remaining 80 per cent is from home-grown Maharaja Whiteline, which addresses the mass market opportunity.

"We have a very limited presence of Tefal here in some categories such as cookware, which is primarily imported, steam irons, and vacuum cleaners. But now, we are getting Tefal into bigger categories from an Indian perspective," Kakkar told PTI.

Some of them are very large categories, he said, adding Groupe SEB India is also expanding its distribution and product range here.

"In the next two to three years, we plan to grow Groupe SEB multi-fold, and its brand Tefal will play a major role," he said.

Groupe SEB India is also expanding its distribution footprint in the country, going deeper into tier II & III and smaller markets and also expanding in the existing metro market.

"We are aiming to have a network of 10,000 retailers pan India, along with 300 distributors," he said, adding "We also want to strengthen our presence across e-commerce platforms and modern retail channels."

Groupe SEB India is quite encouraged by the growing trend of premiumisation in the appliances and consumer electronics space.

"... hence we hope that over a period of two to three years, dominance of TEFAL will be there, and it will be between 50 to 60 per cent of our revenue driven by market premiumization," he said.

Groupe SEB India operates a plant at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which manufactures Maharaja Whiteline and Tefal products. The company is now increasing domestic production of Tefal-branded products.

"Around 50 per cent of our revenue will come from the products which will be completely manufactured at the Baddi factory. So, from mixer grinders to juicer, everything will get manufactured there," he said, adding "We are also planning to assemble some products which we cannot import from China due to BIS restrictions, like steam irons."

The company is investing in the tooling to create an assembly facility for these kinds of products in future.

Groupe SEB India on Thursday expanded Tefal in the premium cookware and smart home appliances category here.

"With over 40 new product launches in 2025–26, Tefal is deepening its presence through broader category expansion and localised innovation. Over 10 products have been fully designed and developed for India and are now being manufactured at its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh," it said.

