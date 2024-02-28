Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI): Four women agricultural labourers died and eight others were injured in a road accident involving a state-run RTC bus and an auto-rickshaw in Suryapet district about 180km from here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in Mothe mandal of the district when the two vehicles were involved in an accident while passing through an underpass, they said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital; while seven of them are said to be out of danger, the condition of one is critical, police said.

Twelve persons including the auto-driver (who is among the injured) were travelling in the vehicle when the mishap occurred. Further investigation is on.

