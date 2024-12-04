Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Telangana is taking various steps to drive industrial growth, enhance economic progress and create job opportunities, Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC) Chairman Nirmala Jagga Reddy said on Wednesday.

Addressing the AEC Forum 2024, TIIC Chairman Nirmala Jagga Reddy also emphasized the significance of environmental sustainability, urging industries to proactively protect natural resources and secure a livable planet for future generations.

Speaking at the event, JTC Corporation Assistant CEO David Tan shared practical insights on harnessing technology for sustainable and resilient infrastructure including Open Digital Platforms (ODP) for seamless integration and management of construction tools.

Eric DesRoche, Director of Infrastructure Business Strategy at AEC Design, Autodesk, echoed the call to embrace digital transformation.

He highlighted the unprecedented global demand for construction, with 2.6 trillion square feet of new buildings required every month for the next 40 years, and USD 1.2 trillion allocated for transportation infrastructure in post-COVID recovery efforts.

However, he noted challenges such as workforce shortages, with 80 per cent of firms reporting staffing gaps and over half declining projects due to limited resources.

