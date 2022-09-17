Tenkasi (TN), Sep 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in the district and a shop sealed after they refused to sell eatables to children of a Scheduled Caste community, officials said.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

The incident was a fallout of a previous instance where the two communities in question had filed cases against certain individuals from either communities, an official release here said.

Also Read | Cheetahs Back in India After Seven Decades: What Are Major Differences Between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?.

They had filed cases against each other due to a local dispute.

When the children went to the shop they were denied eatables, a video of which had gone viral, the release said.

Two persons were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

The shop has also been temporarily sealed, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)