Bengaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) Thales and Bharat Dynamics Limited announced on Tuesday at Aero India 2025 here that they will soon provide the first supply of Laser Beam Riding MANPAD (LBRM) Very Short-Range Air Defence missiles and launchers to the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier in 2021, a partnership agreement was signed between Thales and BDL to collaborate on the LBRM project with the support of the Indian and UK governments, stated a press release issued by Thales on Tuesday.

According to the press note, LBRM, manufactured with up to 60 percent indigenous content in India, are short-range, man-portable air defence systems optimised to counter air threats, including fixed-wing Fighter Ground Attack aircraft, late-unmasking Attack Helicopters, and drones.

