Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) An unidentified man has been booked for cheating a bank cashier of Rs 24,000 after seeking to exchange Rs 500 notes with denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 100, a Thane police official said on Thursday.

The accused came to a cooperative bank on August 14 and told the cashier he would choose the Rs 500 notes of his choice, after which the latter handed him a bundle of 96 notes totalling Rs 48,000, the Kasarwadavali police station official said.

"The accused managed to walk away with 48 notes of Rs 500 denomination even before the cashier could realise the trick. We have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is in his mid-thirties," the official said.

