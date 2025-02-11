New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) THDC India has started commercial operations of a 660-MW unit at its Khurja Power Plant, marking an entry into the domestic thermal energy sector, the company's CMD R K Vishnoi said.

Until now, the company was generating 1,424 MW from hydro, 113 MW wind and 50 MW solar energy.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) is setting up a 1,320 megawatt (2X660 MW) super thermal power project (STPP) at Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) at an investment of around Rs 13,000 crore, Vishnoi told PTI.

"We have achieved a monumental milestone in our commitment to strengthening India's power generation capacity. Unit 1 of 660-MW has started commercial operations from the midnight of January 25, 2025," he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 11 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The second unit will also be operational soon. The date is being worked out, after which the whole project will be operational, the official said.

Sharing the details of the greenfield project, he said the foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2019. The project spreads over an area of 1,200.843 acres.

It is an integrated coal-based thermal power plant with linkage of operational Amelia coal mine located at Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The plant has been set up with new-age technologies including the Flue Gas De-sulphurization (FGD) which removes sulphur from flu gas and reduces the environmental impact of burning fossil fuels, thus improving air quality.

Once completed, the plant will generate 9,264 million units (MUs) of power annually corresponding to 85 per cent plant load factor (PLF).

The project will be connected to the national grid and as per allocation of power by the Ministry of Power, 64.7 per cent of the power generated (854 MW) will be supplied to Uttar Pradesh, 21.3 per cent to Rajasthan, while Uttarakhand will get a share of 3.9 per cent, and 10.1 per cent will be supplied to other regions.

Based in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, THDC India is a 75:25 per cent entity of the Centre-owned NTPC and government of Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)