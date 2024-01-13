Bareilly (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) here on Saturday arrested three alleged drug smugglers and recovered morphine worth around Rs 1.5 crore from them, officials said.

Following a tip-off on the accused's whereabouts, the ANTF team laid siege in the Bareilly Satellite Bridge area and arrested the drug peddlers, Circle Officer (CO) Anita Chauhan said.

Two mobile phones, Rs 520 and 715 grams of morphine valued around Rs 1.5 crore were recovered from their possession, Chauhan said.

The arrested trio have been identified as Sanchit Sharma, Mohit Maurya alias "Shooter" and Harsh Gupta, he added.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to allegedly purchase morphine from Manipur and bring it by train for supplying to customers in Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, the CO said.

An FIR was registered against the smugglers at the Baradari police station, he added.

