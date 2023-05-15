New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Two promoter companies, True North Fund V LLP and Aether Mauritius Ltd, and Warburg Pincus-affiliate Orange Clove Investments BV on Monday offloaded shares of affordable housing finance firm Home First Finance for Rs 330 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, True North Fund V and Aether Mauritius sold a total of 28,28,571 shares, amounting to a 3.2 per cent stake in the firm. True North and Aether are the promoters of the Mumbai-based firm.

Also, Orange Clove Investments offloaded more than 18.85 lakh shares on the bourse, amounting to 2.1 per cent equity in the housing finance company.

The shares were sold in the range of Rs 700-700.97 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 330.16 crore.

In the latest transaction, the promoters' shareholding declined to 30.26 per cent from 33.46 per cent stake (as per March quarter), while Orange Clove's equity dipped to 26.52 per cent from 28.62 per cent stake in the firm.

Meanwhile, Norges Bank and Societe Generale acquired a total of 28.10 lakh shares of the firm.

On Monday, shares of Home First Finance declined 4.05 per cent to close at Rs 696 per piece on the NSE.

