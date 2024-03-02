New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Three students were injured in a brawl between former and current students at Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening near Jamia's centenary gate where the two student groups clashed with each other, possibly due to regional differences, they added.

Adil Khan (24) and Zafar (25), presently enrolled in the university, and Saqib (19), a student of Jamia School, were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Holy Family Hospital, the police said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter for rioting and under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Jamia Nagar Police Station, they said, adding that seven persons have been booked in the matter.

The police said teams have been formed to nab the accused.

"It was a petty fight between two students on a very small issue. The Dean and HoD talked to them and the situation is fine now," chief proctor Atiqur Rahman told PTI.

In the videos of the incident which have surfaced online, some youths can be seen exchanging blows and wielding sticks.

"On January 1 at about 8.25 pm, a PCR call was received regarding quarrel in the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University near gate number 13. Local SHO along with staff reached the spot where only bystanders were found," the police said in a statement.

"Later information was received from AIIMS Trauma Centre and Holy Family Hospital that 3 persons had got injured in the incident which took place in JMI University near gate number 13 and their MLCs (medico-legal case) have been prepared," the statement said.

"An enquiry has revealed that some students and ex-students of JMI university are aligned on regional basis such as Poorvanchali, Western UP and Mewat. At times, these groups fight with each other on extremely petty issues which further gets aggravated by the involvement of non-students or ex-students," the police said.

The university administration has been asked to ensure outsiders do not enter the campus and vitiate the environment, the police said.

