Bijnor (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Three people were killed when their car collided with a tractor-trolley in this district, police said Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the speeding car collided with the tractor-trolley on the Dhampur-Syohara road late Wednesday night.

Ujjwal (28), Mithun (27) and Chandradeep (28) -- all occupants of the car -- were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the Community Health Center in Dhampur where doctors declared them dead, the SP said.

