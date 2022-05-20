Nashik, May 20 (PTI) Three murders have been reported in Nashik city in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, police officials said on Friday.

In the early hours of the day, Harish Bhaskar Patil, a resident of Pune, was killed near Pournima bus stop on the Nashik-Pune highway by a group of four to five persons, an official said, adding that loot seems to be the intention of the accused.

Also Read | Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Launched in India at Rs 94,990.

In the second incident, morning walkers found the body of pharmacy student Vipul Khaire in Gangapur Road area, while in the third case, a 24-year-old man identified as Yash Gangurde was killed by a group of four drunk persons, he said.

Gangurde had gone to the spot, near Savarkar garden on Dindri Road, after learning that four persons had beaten up his friend, the official added.

Also Read | Vivo Y75 Debuts in India, Now Available for Sale.

A police official said a Nashik Municipal Corporation employee, Jagdish Jadhav, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house in Panchvati area on Thursday, while his 20-year-old son was found dead in one of the rooms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)