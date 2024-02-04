Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 4 (PTI) Three of a family drowned in the Pamba river at Ranny near here, police said on Sunday.

Ranny resident Anil Kumar (54), his daughter Niranjana (17) and nephew Gautam (15) drowned while they ventured into the river for a bath, police said.

Meanwhile, Kumar's sister, Asha was rescued by the locals.

"The incident happened after 3.30 PM. It is suspected that they were caught in the strong undercurrents," police said.

The locals told the media that Kumar and his daughter drowned while attempting to save Gautam. Some of them, after hearing the cries, rushed to the spot and were able to save Asha.

The Fire Force and police team recovered the bodies after searching for over an hour. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.

