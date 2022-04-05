Chennai, Apr 5 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a footwear manufacturing unit in Villupuram set up by Cheyyar SEZ Developers, a group company of Lotus Footwear Enterprises Ltd, the government said on Tuesday.

The facility, spread across 167.41 acre land would come up at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) campus in Villupuram, would generate 6,000 new jobs, an official release said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrest BMC Official, Aide for Accepting Rs 3 Lakh As Bribe.

According to the release, this was the third special economic zone set up by the company at an investment of Rs 500 crore.

In 2006, the company inked a pact with the government led by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to set up special economic zone at an investment of Rs 300 crore that would generate 5,000 new jobs. Stalin who was then deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the facility in 2006.

Also Read | TripMoney, MakeMyTrip's Fintech Arm, Acquires Foreign Exchange Services Provider BookMyForex.

In 2015, the company had set up its second Special Economic Zone in Krishnagiri district at an investment of Rs 360 crore which would create 10,000 new jobs in the region, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)