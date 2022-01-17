Coimbatore, Jan 17 (PTI) A leopard, which remained elusive for a month, was spotted in an abandoned godown in the city here on Monday, officials said.

The big cat was prowling in the neighbourhood of Sugunapuram and nearby areas in the city over the last one month and kept local residents on the edge.

On Monday, after receiving information, the forest department placed two cages at the entrance of the warehouse and nets in the open areas to trap it, police said. Efforts are still underway to catch it.

A man, who had gone to attend nature's call, noticed the leopard in the godown and alerted the residents, who in turn informed the forest and police department officials.

The department has also called in a veterinary officer to tranquilise the carnivore in case of an emergency, they said.

