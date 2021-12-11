Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has appointed Dr V Thiruvalluvan as Vice- Chancellor of Thanjavur Tamil University, the Raj Bhavan said on Saturday.

Ravi also appointed Dr M Sundar as Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University here, the Raj Bhavan said in a press release.

Ravi is the Chancellor of both varsities.

Both VCs have been appointed for a three-year period from the date of their assuming office, the release said.

Thiruvalluvan is presently working as professor, Centre for Advanced Studies in Linguistics, Annamalai University, Chidambaram.

Sundar is principal, College of Physical Education, Alagappa University, Karaikudi.

