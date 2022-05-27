Chennai, May 27 (PTI) Cautioning whistleblowers who often file PIL petitions for their own interest, a vacation bench of the Madras High Court warned recently that it would not entertain such activities of highhandedness.

Also Read | Oppo A57, Oppo A57s Tipped To Launch in India Soon; Specifications Leaked Online.

When the Constitution enumerates certain duties to be followed by a citizen, any person while exercising the right correspondingly should follow the duties for exercise of such rights. No fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution is absolute and all such rights are subject to restrictions and therefore, the duties at no circumstances be neglected, the bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and J Sathya Narayana Prasad, said last week.

Also Read | Infinix Note 12 Turbo Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

The bench made the observation while disposing of a PIL petition from Kandasamy praying for a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and the police to conduct an inquiry in respect of Allikuttai Radhakrishnan, whose sudden enhancement of financial and social status at the cost of public interest by using the organisation of `Thiruthondar Sabai' as an instrument to interfere in the administration of the temples in the State, and consequently take action on the basis of the enquiry. Petitioner alleged Radhakrishnan had threatened the officials of the HR&CE and the temples in Krishnagiri and Salem district by filing petitions in the court claiming to be in public interest.

The bench said there is a growing trend of claiming rights alone. However, people are less interested in reminding their duties, which is not a desirable situation and cannot be in consonance with the constitutional philosophy. Thus, while exercising the right, corresponding duty to respect the rights of fellow citizens is also to be insisted upon.

Radhakrishnan is expected to be dutiful while dealing with the public causes, since initiation of action on public causes are also of paramount importance. "Undoubtedly, large scale corrupt activities are in the public domain, including in temple activities. The vast extent of immovable properties and the jewelleries belonging to the temples are improperly dealt with. Several cases are also pending before various Courts. The whistleblowers are bringing out many such public causes before the Courts and their efforts at no circumstances be strangled by any person. But the whistleblowers, while bringing out the public causes, are expected to exercise their rights in the manner known to law and excess exercise or high handedness can never be allowed", the bench added.

Following an undertaking from Radhakrishnan that he would not indulge in filing vexatious PIL petitions, the bench disposed of the PIL petition from Kandasamy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)