Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department would soon release a documentary on its sustained efforts to reunite a baby elephant with its mother, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Environment-Forests) Supriya Sahu, said in a post on X: "A baby elephant that is lost…the elephant mother that is searching…and a whole forest in between…what would it take to re-unite them…this is their story."

A film by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is coming soon, she added.

