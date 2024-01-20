Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's participation in the World Economic Forum 2024 would leverage in forging new relationships and in towards progressing the state, Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa said on Saturday.

A delegation led by the Minister took part in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum held under the theme 'Rebuilding Trust' in Davos, Switzerland last week.

Top officials of various multinationals engaged in discussions with the state government officials in over 50 interactions held in the last week. Representatives of Rockwell Automation, Vestas, Accenture, HP, and Mitsubishi Electric, were some of the notable companies that took part in the meetings.

Some of the discussions were held on sectors like automobiles, electronics, investment funds, information technology, footwear and healthcare among others.

"Our participation at the WEF2024 has been another step in aligning Tamil Nadu's growth trajectory with global economic trends. We are committed to leveraging these new relationships and insights to catalyse the state's development in various sectors," Rajaa said in an official release following the successful visit to the European country.

A dedicated Tamil Nadu pavilion was set up at the venue which hosted two events on research and development and innovation, in partnership with the Swiss-Indo Chamber of Commerce, PwC among others.

A Pongal celebration marking the harvest festival in Tamil Nadu was also conducted at the pavilion.

"The delegation aimed to forge new relationships, deepen existing ones, explore emerging sectors for investment, and gather innovative ideas. This was achieved through bilateral meetings with business leaders and projecting Tamil Nadu as a prime investment destination," Department of Industries Secretary Arun Roy said.

"We hope to convert these meetings into investment commitments in the coming months," he said.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu conducted its maiden Global Investors Meet on January 7 and 8 which received investment commitments of Rs 6.64 lakh crore from various companies that would generate over 26 lakh jobs in the state.

