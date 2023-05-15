Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday inaugurated an integrated biological control laboratory (BC-Lab) at Hyderbad-based National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM).

The inauguration of this facility is a significant milestone in the development of chemical-free sustainable agriculture in India. The facility will help the extension functionaries to promote non-chemical options of pest management in agricultural and horticultural crops, an official statement said.

The trained officers will further train farmers in respective areas to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and promote the use of eco-friendly practices for pest management.

This facility will also help in enhancing the knowledge and skills of agriculture officers, extension officers and farmers in the field of soil health management, organic farming and natural farming in the country.

After inaugurating the lab, Tomar underlined the need that the technologies developed in the laboratory should be taken to the farmers.

The use of biocontrol for pests is necessary to overcome the adverse effects of excessive pesticide use in different crops as well as to reduce the cost of cultivation and to increase farmers' income, he said.

The minister also emphasised that there should not be any pesticide residue in organically produced agricultural commodities which are being exported to foreign market to keep up with the brand image of the country.

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Telangana Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, NIPHM Director General Sagar Hanuman Singh were also present at the event.

The new integrated bio control laboratory (BC Lab), which is a state-of-the-art laboratory in NIPHM, has facilities for giving hands-on experience on production methodologies for biopesticides, biocontrol agents like predators and parasitoids, entomopathogenic fungi, bio fertilizers, NPV, Pheromone and botanicals.

The use of bio-control agents, bio-pesticides, and bio-fertilizers will help in reducing the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, consequently reduce the adverse effects on the environment and human health and contribute to improved soil and plant health.

