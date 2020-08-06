New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The top finalists of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' will showcase their apps at a mega hackathon scheduled on Friday, an official release said.

The event will be streamed live from 12 PM–5 PM on social media platforms of MyGov India and Digital India.

"A mega hackathon will be organised on August 7, 2020, where the top finalists selected under the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' across categories will be showcasing their apps," the statement said.

The app innovation challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, and saw participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

The mega challenge had entries for nine categories, namely business, e-learning, entertainment, games, health, news, office and work from home, amongst others.

