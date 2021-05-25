Puducherry, May 25 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the territorial administration did not resort to a total lockdown in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases as this would only cause hardship to the people.

"Only a partial lockdown permitting essential services between 5 AM and noon every day is in force now as total lockdown would disrupt normal life and cause hardship to the people," she told reporters on her return from Telangana (of which she is th Governor).

The Lt Governor further said she had asked the company producing Sputnik V vaccine in Hyderabad to establish their manufacturing facility in Puducherry to produce the drug.

"This would generate employment to the youth in Puducherry and the drug would also be available for local people to fight coronavirus and to those in the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu," she added.

A student of a government higher secondary school from Puducherry M Arun presented an amount of Rs 5,000 to the Lt Governor as his contribution to the government's relief fund to fight the pandemic.

Extending her greetings to the newly elected legislators and Pro Tem speaker who would be sworn in Wednesday, Tamilisai Soundararajan said she would play her part for the development of Puducherry and in fighting the pandemic.

She appreciated the enthusiastic response of those above 18 years to get vaccinated against Covid-19.PTI Cor SS

