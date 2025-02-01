New Delhi, February 1: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its sales increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to 29,371 units in January.

The company had dispatched 24,609 units in the same month last year. The company sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported 3,193 units last month.

The continued momentum underscores the company's sharp focus on customer centricity, enhancing customer access across the country and increased emphasis on innovative value-added solutions, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"In 2025, our efforts are to further strengthen the company's foothold in India. We will continue to optimise customer centricity through value-added services and seamless after-sales support, all aimed at creating delightful experiences," TKM Vice President Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement Varinder Wadhwa said.

The automaker's product strategy will be driven by the deep philosophy of a multiple pathway approach that strives to offer something to everyone depending on their mobility needs, he added. "Additionally, we will continue to strictly follow efficiency measures throughout our company operations as well as processes all aimed at scaling operations and meeting market needs more seamlessly" Wadhwa said.

