New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said its sales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 28,869 units in June.

The automaker dispatched 27,474 units in June 2024.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 1, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Last month, domestic sales stood at 26,453 units, while exports contributed 2,416 units, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"We continue to strongly engage with our customers through after sales service support offerings and value-added offerings that are aimed at enriching their ownership experience at every step," Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"As we move through the rest of the year, we will remain agile and focused on what our customers want and continue to serve the market effectively," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)