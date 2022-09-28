New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday said the prices of its sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder would range between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The trims with 1.5 litre-petrol powertrain mated with mild hybrid technology are priced between Rs 10.48 lakh and Rs 17.09 lakh, while the all-wheel drive variant is tagged at Rs 17.19 lakh, the automaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Apple Removes Russia's Social Network 'VK' From Its App Store Globally.

The three trims with strong self-charging hybrid technology are priced at Rs 15.11 lakh, Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh, respectively.

The strong hybrid trims offer a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kilometre per litre, the company claimed.

Also Read | Moto G72 India Launch Set for October 3, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)