New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The telecom regulator Trai is likely to issue a recommendation on the rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity next month, a Trai official said on Wednesday.

The rating is expected to push property managers to improve the quality of digital connectivity to attract potential customers.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts at cisfrectt.in, Check Details Here.

"The recommendation will be issued within a month. This is the first time a recommendation from Trai will impact elements outside the telecom sector. The recommendation is also expected to create new jobs for experts in every municipal area," a TRAI official said on the sidelines of a conference on "Rating of Buildings or Areas for Digital Connectivity".

The regulator had floated a consultation paper on the same in March. The conference was inaugurated by the TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela.

Also Read | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Date, Prize Money and Other Details.

Vaghela advocated for close coordination among various stakeholders for ensuring the co-design and co-creation of digital connectivity infrastructure along with the building plan.

He urged all three tiers of the Government --Center, State and local governments, to update their bye-laws and housing acts to make provision for robust, effective and efficient digital connectivity infrastructure for a real delightful experience for end users.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)