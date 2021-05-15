New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Trident Ltd on Saturday reported a 90.51 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.45 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.13 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Trident said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 35.69 per cent to Rs 1,344.95 crore as against Rs 991.22 crore of the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Trident's total expenses were Rs 1,219.32 crore in Q4/ FY 2020-21, up 27.68 per cent, as against Rs 954.97 crore.

Its revenue from textiles was at Rs 1,126.82 crore, up 44.90 per cent, as against Rs 777.43 crore. Paper & chemicals segment was up 2.06 per cent to Rs 218.43 crore as against Rs 214.01 crore.

However, for the fiscal year, 2020-21 ended on March 31, 2021, Trident Ltd net profit was down 10.4 per cent to 304.39 crore. It was Rs 339.70 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was marginally down 4.17 per cent to Rs 4,530.62 crore. It was Rs 4,727.67 crore in FY 2019-20.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Trident informed its board has recommended a final dividend of 36 per cent, which is Rs 0.36/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year 2020-21.

Punjab-based Trident Ltd operates in the segments as home textiles, yarns, papers and energy segment.

