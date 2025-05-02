New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Triton Logistics & Maritime is aiming to increase its turnover to Rs 500 crore from the current Rs 150 crore in the next two to three years, its CEO Jitendra Srivastava said on Friday.

"Triton is still in a very early stage. Right now, we're touching around Rs 150 crore in turnover. The aim is to scale this up to Rs 500 crore in the next two to three years," the CEO said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The company which specialises in freight forwarding, logistics, and global supply chain management with end-to-end solutions plans to scale up its turnover by investing into a lot of services and solutions, he said.

"Our business plan is focused around two main pillars - geography and industry. On one hand, we are looking at which geographies we want to expand into, on the other hand, we are identifying industries where we can deliver tailored solutions," he explained.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Apart from that, the company is putting a lot of effort into digitalisation and that's a major area where Triton Logistics & Maritime is investing heavily.

"The goal is to stay close to the business and provide solutions that are driven by technology. That's a very significant part of our growth strategy," he said.

There are three to four industries where the company is strategically focused, the CEO said.

"Pharma and healthcare is one of them. Then we are also looking at automotive components and chemicals, both dangerous (DG) and non-dangerous (non-DG)," he said.

The logistics needs of every product and every industry is different, and the company is customising its solutions accordingly.

"The US is one of our strongest and most strategic markets...The Gulf is another strategic region for us," he said. Triton Logistics & Maritime delivers expertise in end-to-end logistics and supply chain services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)