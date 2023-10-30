Thane, October 30: A truck ferrying air-conditioner units was gutted in a fire on Monday morning in Bhiwandi in Thane district, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

BNMC disaster management officer Sakib Kharbe said the incident took place in Mahapoli village when the truck was on its way from Vapi in Gujarat to Bhiwandi Bypass. Uttar Pradesh Fire Video: 24 Shops Gutted As Massive Blaze Erupts in Firozabad’s Kath Bazar Area.

The traffic on the road was affected for some time, he said, adding a probe was underway to find out the cause of the blaze.

