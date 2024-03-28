Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Two men were killed and nine others injured, some of them seriously, when a truck ran over some roadside vendors in a market in an area under Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

Thana Bhawan Police Station SHO Satish Kumar said, "One Shafiq (28) and Pradeep (24) were killed after being hit by a truck that lost control in the market area near the Bus stand. Nine others have been injured in the incident and have been hospitalised."

The driver abandoned the truck and fled after the incident.

"We are investigating the matter. Efforts are being made to track the driver of the truck. An FIR into the matter will be lodged," said the SHO.

