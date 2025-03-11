Ballia (UP) Mar 11 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Manjeet Singh, police said.

According to police, Singh would stop the survivor, studying class third, in his coaching centre after the students had left under the pretext of teaching her mathematics and would rape her.

He also threatened the girl to not tell anyone about it, the girl's mother told the police.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said that based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against Singh on Monday under sections BNS 65(2) (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Manjeet Singh was arrested and sent to jail after completing the legal proceedings, the SP said.

