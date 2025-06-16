Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a cheating racket during the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination held on June 15, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Vikram and Balvinder alias Sonu Jaryal, both residents of Jawali in Kangra district, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri, said a joint team of the security branch and Palampur police detained a few suspicious individuals outside an examination centre in Palampur after receiving a tip-off about individuals attempting to cheat aspirants by promising to help them pass the exam in exchange for money.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two accused had planned to extort money from candidates by falsely promising them success in the exam, the SP said, adding that they used others as intermediaries to mislead aspirants.

A case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention in criminal acts) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered at Palampur police station and further investigation is underway, she added.

"So far, seven individuals have been questioned in connection with the case," the SP said.

She further said that both accused were previously found involved in suspicious activities and their names had surfaced in the 2022 police recruitment paper leak case and the 2019 illegal Bluetooth device usage incident.

