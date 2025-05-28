Ballia (UP), May 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here in separate encounters after they tried to dodge police teams during checking in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The two have cases of attempt to murder registered against them, police said.

A police team tried to stop three suspicious motorcycle riders during checking at Jagannath Tiraha but they started running, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar said.

"When police surrounded them, the riders started firing. In retaliatory firing, one of the riders was shot in the leg while the other two escaped," he said.

The injured was identified as Ravi Prakash Pandey alias Rohit Pandey, a resident of Parsiya village under the Haldi police station area here. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the ASP said.

In a separate incident, Shankar said, a police team signalled two persons sitting on a motorcycle to stop during checking near Maldepur Tiraha but they fled.

"Finding themselves surrounded by the police personnel chasing them, the two opened fire with the intention to kill near Green Field. In the retaliatory action by the policemen, one person was shot in the left leg and the other escaped from the spot taking advantage of the darkness," the ASP said.

The injured has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Singh alias Anshu Singh alias Rudra Singh. He is being treated at a hospital, Shankar said.

Both Ravi and Mukesh have cases of attempt to murder registered against them, police said.

