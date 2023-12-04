Gurugram, Dec 4 (PTI) Two businessmen riding on separate bikes died in a vehicular pile-up near Bilaspur on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway here after a speeding trailer truck suddenly applied brakes, police said on Monday.

Two cars and a canter truck were also part of the multi-vehicle collision around 9:45 am on Sunday morning, they said.

“Two bike riders were killed in the accident while we have no information about any other injured. An FIR has been registered and the driver of the trailer who is absconding now will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Bilaspur police station.

The two men were part of a group of friends who had gone out on a ride on their motorcycles.

The deceased were identified as Prashant Narula, a resident of North Avenue Road, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi and Parmit Sood, a resident of DLF Phase-1 area in Gurugram.

Prashant Narula's Harley Davidson bike is registered in the name of his company Narula Udyog India Private Limited. Parmit Sood's BMW bike is registered in the name of his company Climax Overseas Private Limited, police said.

Delhi resident Mukul Kumar, who was also part of the group, said that seven of them were on their bikes on Sunday. Narula and Sood were ahead of Kumar, while the other four companions were 2-3 km behind him, Kumar said in the complaint lodged with the police.

“When all of them reached about 1 km before the KMP toll plaza at around 9.45 am, suddenly a speeding trailer's driver applied brakes in the middle of road without any indicator due to which an i20 car collided with it and then a BMW car collided with the i20.

“The canter coming behind also collided with the BMW, followed by the bikes of Prashant Narula and Parmit Sood which got stuck between the canter and the trailer,” the complainant said.

With the help of passers-by, the two men were rushed to hospitals but were declared dead by doctors, the complainant said.

He added that they do not have any rider group, rather, they were friends who often go out for rides on their bikes.

Police reached the accident spot and found two bikes in damaged condition. They removed the damaged vehicle from the road and seized the trailer.

The trailer truck's driver had fled the scene, police said.

An FIR was registered against the trailer's driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station on Sunday, police said.

