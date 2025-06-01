Nahan (HP), Jun 1 (PTI) Two boys were killed on Sunday when the motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a tree in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said

According to the reports the deceased have been identified as Gurjeet (15), son of Harpal, and Dev (13) son of Bantu Sharma, both residents of Kyarda village. They were classmates, studying in Class IX.

According to reports, Harpal was driving the motorcycle with the boys riding pillion, to a nearby place where they intended to participate in a Bhandara of "Kheda Maharaj". He lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree on the roadside.

A resident, Chaman, told PTI, that after the accident, villagers from nearby areas rushed to their rescue but the boys died on the spot.

DSP Paonta, Manvendra Thakur said that bodies have been sent for a postmortem. A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigations are underway.

