New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Two entities -- Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery -- on Tuesday divested a 4.9 per cent stake in Gland Pharma for Rs 1,411 crore through open market transactions.

Lakumi Trust and Nicomac Machinery Pvt Ltd disposed of 81.20 lakh shares of Gland Pharma in separate bulk deals on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per the data on the NSE, Lakumi Trust offloaded 61.65 lakh shares of Gland Pharma and Nicomac Machinery sold more than 19.55 lakh shares, amounting to a 3.74 per cent stake and an 1.18 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold within the price range of Rs 1,735.31-1,739.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,411.57 crore.

Also Read | AMC Raising Day 2024: Army Medical Corps Celebrates 260th Raising Day as They Live Up To The Corps Motto.

After the latest transaction, Nicomac Machinery sold its entire 1.18 per cent stake and exited the firm.

Details of the buyers of Gland Pharma's shares could not be ascertained.

Shares of Gland Pharma fell 2.83 per cent to close at Rs 1,807 apiece on the NSE.

China's Fosun Pharma is the promoter of Gland Pharma and holds a 57.86 per cent stake in the firm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)