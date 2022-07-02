Mangaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for alleged illegal sale of beef during a raid at Golthamajalu village of Bantwal taluk, police sources said on Saturday.

The duo was arrested on Friday and have been identified as Mohammed Ismail (47) and Sabith Hussain (18), both residents of the village, police sources added.

Police seized 80 kg of beef worth Rs 21,000 and Rs 4,500 in cash from the accused. They also seized a cleaver and a weighing scale from the premises.

Police conducted the raid on a tip-off and arrested the two while they were packing the meat behind a house, sources said.

A case under sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, has been registered against the accused.

