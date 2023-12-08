Thane, Dec 8 (PTI) The police have arrested two history-sheeters in connection with six cases of thefts in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the city police apprehended the duo who were about to board a state transport bus in Kalyan on Thursday, senior inspector Naresh Pawar said.

The accused, Naresh Jaiswal (40), a resident of Chembur in neighbouring Mumbai, and Anil Shetty (45) would allegedly engage their victims in a conversation and distract them before decamping with their jewellery, he said.

The police have managed to recover valuables worth Rs 3.73 lakh from the accused, who are allegedly involved in six cases of theft.

