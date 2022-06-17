New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Two individuals on Friday offloaded shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd for Rs 120 crore through an open market transactions.

According to block deal data available with BSE, Sanjay Chamria and Mayank Poddar sold a total of 52,48,581 shares of Poonawalla Fincorp.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 229 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 120.19 crore.

Chamria served as the vice-chairman and managing director of Magma Fincorp (now known as Poonawalla Fincorp), while Mayank Poddar served as the chairman emeritus.

Celica Ventures and Microfirm Capital Pvt Ltd picked up the shares of the company at the same price.

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp closed 0.11 per cent higher at Rs 227.20 on BSE.

As of March 2022, Chamria and Poddar owned a 2.33 per cent stake each in the company, as per data available with the BSE.

In another transaction, Elevation Capital V sold 4.83 lakh shares of auto components manufacturer Fiem Industries Ltd for Rs 49 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd sold 4,83,667 shares at an average price of Rs 1,020 per scrip, valuing the transaction size at Rs 49.33 crore.

Two entities -- SageOne Investment Managers LLP and SageOne Flagship Growth 2 Fund -- picked up the shares totalling to 3,80,120 with the price range of Rs 1,019.64 to Rs 1,020 per piece.

Shares of Fiem Industries closed 12.26 per cent higher at Rs 1,132 on NSE.

