Gonda, Nov 28 (PTI) A speeding car hit four people, killing two, and then rammed into a tree here in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on the Gonda-Ayodhya highway near Doodhnath temple in the city police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said.

Jannat (50) and Mohammad Neem (55) died on the spot while Mohammad Ishaq and Shafiqunisha were injured, he said.

The speeding car first hit them and then crashed into the tree, the officer said, adding that a search has been launched to apprehend the car's driver.

The condition of the injured people has been stated to be stable, police said.PTI CORR ABN ABN

