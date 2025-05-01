Kaushambi (UP), May 1 (PTI) Two people, including an eight-year-old girl, were killed and three others injured after their motorcycle collided with a pickup vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on NH-2 near the Sandipan Ghat area on Wednesday night when Shakti (20), was en route to attend a 'tilak' ceremony in in Lodhaur village with three pillion riders -- Anupama (14), Surekha (30), and Sanvi (8) -- they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Brijendra Singh said Shakti and Sanvi died on the spot in the accident while the injured were taken to the district hospital.

A search is on to trace the absconding driver of the pickup vehicle, the SHO said.

