Mathura (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Two labourers digging a sewer line have died after a mound of soil collapsed on them at Mathura-Vrindavan, police said on Saturday.

Vrindavan Station House Officer Prashant Kapil said the incident happened at around 11.30 pm on Friday near Shyam Kuti on Parikrama Marg in Ward Number 34 of Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation, where a Firozabad agency have been carrying out sewer line digging work.

The deceased have been identified as Firozabad residents Naurangi Lal (34) and Vijay Singh Jadoun (30), he said.

SHO Kapil said the labourers were digging the sewer line when a huge mound of soil collapsed on them, burying them underneath. Both were unconscious by the time they were pulled out. They were rushed to the District Joint Hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The SHO said Naurangi Lal's father has filed a complaint against the contractor and corporation officials for causing his son's death by acting negligently.

